Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Review

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Telekom Austria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -27.39% -55.63% -43.61% Telekom Austria 12.64% 18.82% 7.24%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $137.14 million 0.23 $20.62 million ($1.13) -1.40 Telekom Austria $5.27 billion 0.96 $668.10 million $2.12 7.21

This table compares SurgePays and Telekom Austria”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telekom Austria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SurgePays has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SurgePays and Telekom Austria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telekom Austria 0 0 0 0 0.00

SurgePays currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 437.97%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Telekom Austria.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats SurgePays on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

