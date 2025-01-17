Telsey Advisory Group Comments on ANF FY2025 Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $10.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.63. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $128.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.