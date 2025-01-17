Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Walmart FY2027 Earnings

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman anticipates that the retailer will earn $3.01 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.49.

Walmart stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,347 shares of company stock valued at $12,311,491. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

