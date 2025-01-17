Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.
Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.
