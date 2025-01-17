Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Price

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AKA opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in a.k.a. Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of a.k.a. Brands worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.