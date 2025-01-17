Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $128.25 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 11,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,539,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

