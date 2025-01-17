Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2025

ON (NYSE:ONONGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ONON opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. ON has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 100.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after buying an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,152,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,734,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $27,975,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON by 189.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after buying an additional 471,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ON (NYSE:ONON)

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.