Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for ON (NYSE:ONON)

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONON. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

NYSE ONON opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.60. ON has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 100.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,716,000 after buying an additional 642,894 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,152,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,734,000 after buying an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at $27,975,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ON by 189.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after buying an additional 471,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

