Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $53.78 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 19.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,064,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,383,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,862,000 after buying an additional 103,833 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

