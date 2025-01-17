Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $413.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.69. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,797 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 86.5% in the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 75,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.