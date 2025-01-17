Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,395.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,322.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,045.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total value of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $810,784.72. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $111,354. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

