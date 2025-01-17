The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,801,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $16,747,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.37. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

