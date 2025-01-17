The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.92.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

DSGX opened at $115.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $122.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 470,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.