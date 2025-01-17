The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 71,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 28.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNLC opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $291.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $31.05.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

