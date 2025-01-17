The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $9.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,941,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,416.96. This trade represents a 1.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 960,000 shares of company stock worth $9,086,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

