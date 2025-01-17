The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target to $12.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

LEG stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3,264.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 672,290 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 160,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

