The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $23.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Shares of MAX opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.26 million, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $259.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MediaAlpha

In other news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,058,963.30. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 69,477 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 100.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 423.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

