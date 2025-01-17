The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Stock Price

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $410.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.00.

BLD opened at $345.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.81 and its 200 day moving average is $379.53. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $302.70 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

