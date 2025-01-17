Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Short Interest Update

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tigo Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) by 166.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Tigo Energy worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 103.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tigo Energy will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

