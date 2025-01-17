TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Cut to $15.50 by Analysts at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

TIMB opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. TIM has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TIM by 11.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 142,862 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TIM by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

