Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Timken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Timken from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Price Performance

Timken stock opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. Timken has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $2,297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,606.15. This represents a 13.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 20.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Timken by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after buying an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.