Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 28,875 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,164 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP opened at $145.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.65. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $162.49. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

