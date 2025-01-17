TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 56.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 424,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 66.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

