Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Lowered to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIG

Transocean Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE RIG opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.73. Transocean has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,576.53. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Transocean by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,342,169 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $239,454,000 after buying an additional 222,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,594,121 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,723 shares during the period. Pilgrim Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,473,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,245,298 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $73,307,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.