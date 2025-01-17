Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRVN
Trevena Trading Up 7.3 %
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trevena Company Profile
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trevena
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.