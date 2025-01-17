Trilogy Metals Announces Positive Study Results for the Bornite Copper Project in AlaskaVANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 15, 2025 – Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) disclosed favorable outcomes from its Preliminary Economic Assessment Study (“B

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Trilogy Metals’s 8K filing here.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
