TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRUE. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TrueCar from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRUE

TrueCar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 182.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 53,965 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrueCar

(Get Free Report)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.