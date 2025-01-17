Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,864,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,645,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,440,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,350,000 after purchasing an additional 456,412 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after purchasing an additional 103,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,431,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,365,000 after purchasing an additional 288,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,003,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,983,000 after purchasing an additional 478,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 34,180 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,860.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at $519,565.20. The trade was a 30.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.