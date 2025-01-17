Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Price

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $437.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.88. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $355.12 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $2,216,936.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

