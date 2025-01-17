Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Price

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. JMP Securities decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $1,865,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,547,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after buying an additional 1,390,599 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,832,000 after acquiring an additional 123,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.