Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.47 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

See Also

