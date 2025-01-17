Truist Financial Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $49.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

RRR stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.01. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $63.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,623,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,509 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,265,000 after acquiring an additional 374,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,134,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.