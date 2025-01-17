Tudor Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.