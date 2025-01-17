UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in UGI by 553.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 159,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 436.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 72,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UGI by 162.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 991,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 614,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 32.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after buying an additional 566,416 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in UGI by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UGI. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Trading Up 2.4 %

UGI stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.97%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.