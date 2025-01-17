Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Unicharm stock on December 16th.
Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.
Unicharm Stock Up 21.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.22. Unicharm Co. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $8.10.
Unicharm Company Profile
Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.
