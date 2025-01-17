United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 428.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $758.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $782.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $759.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.16 and a 1 year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.03%.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

