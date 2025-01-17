United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 580.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in United Rentals by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.08.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE URI opened at $758.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $782.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $545.16 and a 12 month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

