United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $758.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $545.16 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $782.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Rentals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,067.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 428.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

