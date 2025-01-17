United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Upgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $658.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on URI. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $955.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $955.00 to $965.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.08.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $758.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $782.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.89. United Rentals has a one year low of $545.16 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 43.46 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Rentals by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.