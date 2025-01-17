UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Rick Larsen

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on January 7th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 1/7/2025.

UNH opened at $511.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.98. The stock has a market cap of $470.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 448 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $2,194,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,016,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $517,893,000 after buying an additional 39,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.79.

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on August 6, 2024. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

