URBN FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.91. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $3,152,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

