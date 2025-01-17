UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,744 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in UWM were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 179,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,830 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in UWM by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 415,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 149,216 shares during the period. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.39.

UWM Stock Performance

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 1.66.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

