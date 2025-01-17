Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 38,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $138.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

