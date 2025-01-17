Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Stock Price Up 12.1% – Should You Buy?

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. 635 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Vallourec Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.