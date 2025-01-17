Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000.

VSS stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

