Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,679,000 after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after buying an additional 375,394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,623,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.3119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

