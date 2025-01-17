Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stake Lowered by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,907,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 20,675.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 441,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,220,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $213.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.74. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.49.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

