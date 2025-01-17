Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000.

MGK opened at $342.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $257.42 and a 12 month high of $358.61.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

