Varta (ETR:VAR1) Stock Price Up 3.6% – Here’s Why

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €1.56 ($1.61) and last traded at €1.53 ($1.57). Approximately 115,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.47 ($1.52).

Varta Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is €1.89 and its 200-day moving average is €3.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

