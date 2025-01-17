Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the company’s previous close.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vericel from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Get Vericel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.32 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,700. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,545.12. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $889,872. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000.

Vericel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.