VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,474 shares in the last quarter.

UITB opened at $45.87 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

