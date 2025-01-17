Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,231,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 76,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,494,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vipshop by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,739,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,771,000 after buying an additional 343,739 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 155.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,347,000 after buying an additional 2,117,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

