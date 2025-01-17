Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIPS
Institutional Trading of Vipshop
Vipshop Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.